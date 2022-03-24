Testudo Times Podcast: The Kevin Willard Era

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko talk about Maryland men’s basketball’s new head coach Kevin Willard. They discuss Willard’s introductory press conference, including the biggest takeaways from the event, as well as where the program is headed under Willard’s vision.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Kevin Willard being introduced to the Maryland faithful

What is Willard’s track record like and should Maryland fans be worried?

Was this a good hire for Maryland men’s basketball?

Looking at the job former interim head coach Danny Manning did with the Terps in what was a very difficult situation

What should Maryland expect with Willard at the helm?

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.