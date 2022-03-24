MM 3.24: No. 22 Maryland baseball outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. named Big Ten Co-Player of The Week

No. 22 Maryland baseball outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. went on a tear at the plate last week and was rewarded with Big Ten Co-Player of The Week honors, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Schreffler, who received his first career Big Ten Co-Player of the Week award, collected nine hits and nine RBIs in five games last week for then-No. 24 Maryland. He boasted a .850 slugging percentage and a .478 on-base percentage over the course of the weekend. Schreffler recorded two home runs as well to boost his season’s total to four in that category.

Schreffler’s success at the plate was synonymous with the Terps’ momentum as they captured four wins in fives games. Three of those wins came against Siena, with the other in a four-run victory over Georgetown, while the sole loss came in a bout with Delaware.

The junior now sits with the team’s best batting average (.368) and the most amount of hits (28). Schreffler’s four home runs are also tied for the third-most on the roster. Nebraska’s senior Griffin Everitt was the other Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. The last Terp to win the same award was shortstop Matt Shaw after the season-opening series at Baylor.

The Terps will resume play this weekend when they travel to Dallas to face Dallas Baptist in a three-game series. The first game will be on Friday night.

In other news

