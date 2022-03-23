 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 3.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse sweeps Big Ten weekly honors after win over Rutgers

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

On Saturday, No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 12 Rutgers in a dominant fashion, 16-6. On Tuesday, the Big Ten awarded the Terps by giving all four weekly honors to Maryland players.

The group is highlighted freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin who earned Midfielder of the Week as well as Freshman of the Week. Lipkin had a career-high five points on three goals and two assists, which all came in the second half of the game. Lipkin now has 13 points this season on nine goals and four assists.

Junior attacker Hannah Leubecker and junior goalkeeper Emily Sterling earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Leubecker had a team-high six points against the Scarlet Knights on four goals and two assists. Behind graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley, Leubecker has the second-most goals (22) and points (27) on for the Terps.

Sterling had 10 saves and let up just six goals despite Rutgers coming into the matchup averaging more than 16 goals per game. The goalie now has a .537 save percentage and has started in all seven games this season averaging 45 minutes per game.

Maryland’s next game is later today at 7 p.m. against Penn.

In other news

No. 22 Maryland baseball picked up its fourth consecutive win and eighth in its last nine games.

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Shyanne Sellers and a look at her first season as a Terp so far.

Maryland Athletics held a press conference for newly hired men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard. Here’s some of what was said:

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball left for Spokane, Washington, for the Sweet 16.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Keegan Khan and Luke Wierman earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Specialist of the Week, respectively.

Maryland tennis secured its tenth consecutive victory with a win over Penn.

