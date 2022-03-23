MM 3.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse sweeps Big Ten weekly honors after win over Rutgers

On Saturday, No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 12 Rutgers in a dominant fashion, 16-6. On Tuesday, the Big Ten awarded the Terps by giving all four weekly honors to Maryland players.

The group is highlighted freshman midfielder Jordyn Lipkin who earned Midfielder of the Week as well as Freshman of the Week. Lipkin had a career-high five points on three goals and two assists, which all came in the second half of the game. Lipkin now has 13 points this season on nine goals and four assists.

Junior attacker Hannah Leubecker and junior goalkeeper Emily Sterling earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Leubecker had a team-high six points against the Scarlet Knights on four goals and two assists. Behind graduate attacker Aurora Cordingley, Leubecker has the second-most goals (22) and points (27) on for the Terps.

Sterling had 10 saves and let up just six goals despite Rutgers coming into the matchup averaging more than 16 goals per game. The goalie now has a .537 save percentage and has started in all seven games this season averaging 45 minutes per game.

Maryland’s next game is later today at 7 p.m. against Penn.

No. 22 Maryland baseball picked up its fourth consecutive win and eighth in its last nine games.

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Shyanne Sellers and a look at her first season as a Terp so far.

Maryland Athletics held a press conference for newly hired men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard. Here’s some of what was said:

Maryland men’s basketball’s next head coach has entered. pic.twitter.com/P2s9xmCPuO — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 22, 2022

“His professionalism and his grace is something I will never forget.” - AD Damon Evans expressing his gratitude toward former men’s basketball interim head coach Danny Manning. — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 22, 2022

Maryland AD Damon Evans called what Danny Manning did this season “impressive.”



Manning turned Maryland into a gritty team, especially late in the season. Even more so in the conference tournament.



Not a small feat with the NCAA Tournament out of reach for most of the season. — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 22, 2022

AD Damon Evans announced Maryland has raised $40 million dollars for a new basketball performance center.



He announced the name of facility will be the Barry P. Gossett Performance Center. — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 22, 2022

“He has the right vision, philosophy and leadership style.” - AD Damon Evans on new men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard.



Evans said Willard was at the top of the list throughout the coaching search. — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 22, 2022

“This is a top-10 job in college basketball, hands down,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said. — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 22, 2022

Kevin Willard emphasized utilizing the transfer portal, but said that the program’s culture begins with a focus recruiting talented freshmen and developing them. — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) March 22, 2022

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball left for Spokane, Washington, for the Sweet 16.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Keegan Khan and Luke Wierman earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Specialist of the Week, respectively.

Well-deserved Big Ten honors for Keegan Khan and Luke Wierman #BeTheBesthttps://t.co/bCwRAG1FZQ — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 22, 2022

Maryland tennis secured its tenth consecutive victory with a win over Penn.