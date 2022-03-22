MM 3.22: Maryland Athletics to host open press conference for newly hired men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard

Kevin Willard, the new head coach of Maryland men’s basketball, will have an introductory press conference at the Xfinity Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The press conference is open to the media and the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and parking at Xfinity Center is free for those who wish to attend.

Maryland Athletics announced Willard as the new head coach on Monday morning. Willard spent the past 12 seasons with Seton Hall and recently led the team to the NCAA Tournament. During his time with the Pirates, Willard posted a 225-161 overall record. He has also gathered 28 wins over AP top-25 teams.

“Growing up and coaching in the region, I have always admired Maryland basketball. Being named head coach of one of the nation’s premier basketball programs is a tremendous honor,” Willard said in the team’s press release.

Willard is the 10th coach in program history. He made five NCAA Tournaments, all since 2016, with Seton Hall. Willard was named the 2016 Big East Coach of the Year. He’ll look to bring success to the program in College Park, and the Maryland faithful will have its former introduction to the head coach on Tuesday evening.

