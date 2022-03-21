MM 3.21: Maryland softball nears .500 overall record with 5-3 win over North Dakota State

Maryland softball added another win this weekend, improving to a 13-14 overall record after its 5-3 win over North Dakota State. The Terps’ two-run victory on Sunday was a part of the Capital City Classic.

The Terps started the game hot with four runs after the first two innings. Despite giving up three runs in the top of the third inning, Maryland scored one more insurance run in the fifth to close out North Dakota State. The game went for only seven innings as North Dakota State scoreless from the fourth inning on.

The victory marked the Terps’ second straight win as well as their third win in the last four games.

Sophomore catcher Kiley Goff led the way with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, which resulted in an RBI and a run scored. Eight of Maryland’s nine starters recorded at least one hit in the victory.

Maryland will return to action on Friday when it begins conference play against Big Ten foe Penn State.

In other news

Joe Lotano covered Maryland women’s lacrosse’s win over Rutgers.

Ben Dickson wrote about No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball’s victory against No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Colin McNamara covered No. 24 Maryland baseball’s win against Siena.

Maryland gymnastics recorded its highest score ever (196.450) at a Big Ten Championships.

Maryland wrestling shared how a few of its wrestlers performed at the NCAA Championships.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse shared some photos from its win over No. 2 Virginia.

Junior guard Diamond Miller has been spectacular for Maryland in the NCAA Tournament so far.

No. 24 Maryland baseball pitcher Jason Savacool collected a career-high in strikeouts yesterday in the team’s win over Siena.