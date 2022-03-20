Game thread: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball will host the No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Terps enter this matchup coming off a dominant 102-71 victory over No. 13-seed Delaware. Maryland had five scorers in double-digits with junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller leading the way on offense with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Owusu also added six assists and had just one turnover en route to the win.
The Eagles advanced past the first round with an upset over No. 5-seed Virginia Tech. Florida Gulf Coast had four players score in double figures and the team went 15-for-38 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Kierstan Bell led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points in 33 minutes on the floor.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- NCAA Tournament second-round preview: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast
- Three takeaways from No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball’s dominant win over No. 13-seed Delaware
- No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball explodes offensively, dispatching No. 13-seed Delaware, 102-71
- Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese excels on the court and uses music as motivation
- Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese named an AP Third Team All-American, Ashley Owusu, Katie Benzan earn honorable mentions
- NCAA Tournament first-round preview: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 13-seed Delaware
- No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball falls to No. 5-seed Indiana, 62-51, bounced from Big Ten tournament
- Three takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals
Loading comments...