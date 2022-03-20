Game thread: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball will host the No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Terps enter this matchup coming off a dominant 102-71 victory over No. 13-seed Delaware. Maryland had five scorers in double-digits with junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller leading the way on offense with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Owusu also added six assists and had just one turnover en route to the win.

The Eagles advanced past the first round with an upset over No. 5-seed Virginia Tech. Florida Gulf Coast had four players score in double figures and the team went 15-for-38 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Kierstan Bell led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points in 33 minutes on the floor.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

