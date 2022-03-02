Collegiate Chaos, Ep. 4: March is here

Testudo Times has released episode three of its newest podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape. To listen to last week’s episode, click here.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson discuss the latest in the collegiate sports landscape. Today’s episode includes conversations about the Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams, Rick Pitino to Maryland rumors, the latest installment of the “Fraud or For Real?” segment and previews for tonight’s games.

On this episode

Diving into the current states of Maryland men’s and women’s basketball

Analyzing the latest reports about Rick Pitino and the Maryland coaching vacancy

Recapping an electric slate of games Tuesday

What the bubble looks like and “Fraud or For Real?” featuring Iowa, Tennessee and Arkansas

Wednesday’s games to watch, including UConn at Creighton

