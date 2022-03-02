Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

After defeating No. 22 Ohio State in front of a packed Xfinity Center on Sunday, Maryland men’s basketball will face Minnesota on Wednesday night.

With it being the last home game of the season, the Terps will honor their senior players and managers. Maryland sits at 14-15, one game below .500, headed into its penultimate game of the regular season. The Terps have picked up some momentum here at the end of the season finding three wins in the last four games.

Minnesota is also one game below .500 with a 13-14 record. The Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern in the middle of February but have dropped two consecutive games since.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

