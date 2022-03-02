How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball has won three of its last four games and is playing the best basketball it has all season with the Big Ten tournament approaching.
This past Sunday, Maryland picked up a huge upset win over No. 22 Ohio State. Now, Maryland will take on Minnesota at home. The Gophers have just four Big Ten wins on the season.
Wednesday’s game is Maryland’s last home game of the season and the program will honor its senior players and managers before the game.
Let’s take a quick look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten)
Minnesota: (13-14, 4-15 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 12-2
How to watch and listen
Wednesday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
- TV: BTN — Cory Provus (Play-by-Play), Stephen Bardo (Analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams
Stream: Fox Sports
