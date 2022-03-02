 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 3.2: Maryland softball’s Mackense Greico named Big Ten Player of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland softball senior Mackense Greico was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.

Greico was a dominant force at the plate this past weekend for the Terps. The team was aided by Greico’s eight hits in 18 total at-bats. She collected three home runs, eight RBIs and 17 total bases.

The Big Ten Player of the Week recognition is the first of Greico’s career and she’s the first Terp to receive that honor since Lindsey Schmeiser received the same weekly award in 2015.

Greico and Maryland beat four out of the five programs it faced at the Chanticleer Showdown, which went from Feb. 25-27. The Terps opened the event by losing to Central Michigan by one run, but they rattled off four straight wins to close it out. Maryland beat Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Coastal Carolina and Dartmouth to improve to an 8-6 overall record this season.

In the Terps’ 14-4 win over Monmouth, Greico notched two home runs. The 14 runs were the most that the Terps scored in a single game this season so far. Maryland will next head to Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the Queen City Classic that will go from March 4-5. The Terps will play Villanova twice, UNC Charlotte, Boston College and Virginia.

In other news

Testudo Times shared its Maryland men's basketball 2002 National Championship team media roundup from this past weekend.

Lauren Rosh shared her preview for the Maryland men’s basketball game against Minnesota.

Jack Parry wrote about No. 21 Maryland baseball’s win over Delaware.

Andrew Chodes wrote about No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s victory over Delaware.

Ben Dickson shared his article on six Maryland women’s basketball’s players reaching Big Ten honors.

Maryland men's lacrosse’s Luke Wierman earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors and Logan Wisnauskas was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared some highlights from the team’s win over Delaware.

In honor of the first day of Women’s History Month, shared a roundtable hosted by Christy Winters Scott feature Brenda Frese, Katie Dougherty and Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...