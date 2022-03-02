MM 3.2: Maryland softball’s Mackense Greico named Big Ten Player of the Week

Maryland softball senior Mackense Greico was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.

Greico was a dominant force at the plate this past weekend for the Terps. The team was aided by Greico’s eight hits in 18 total at-bats. She collected three home runs, eight RBIs and 17 total bases.

The Big Ten Player of the Week recognition is the first of Greico’s career and she’s the first Terp to receive that honor since Lindsey Schmeiser received the same weekly award in 2015.

Greico and Maryland beat four out of the five programs it faced at the Chanticleer Showdown, which went from Feb. 25-27. The Terps opened the event by losing to Central Michigan by one run, but they rattled off four straight wins to close it out. Maryland beat Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Coastal Carolina and Dartmouth to improve to an 8-6 overall record this season.

In the Terps’ 14-4 win over Monmouth, Greico notched two home runs. The 14 runs were the most that the Terps scored in a single game this season so far. Maryland will next head to Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the Queen City Classic that will go from March 4-5. The Terps will play Villanova twice, UNC Charlotte, Boston College and Virginia.

In other news

Testudo Times shared its Maryland men's basketball 2002 National Championship team media roundup from this past weekend.

Lauren Rosh shared her preview for the Maryland men’s basketball game against Minnesota.

Jack Parry wrote about No. 21 Maryland baseball’s win over Delaware.

Andrew Chodes wrote about No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s victory over Delaware.

Ben Dickson shared his article on six Maryland women’s basketball’s players reaching Big Ten honors.

Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year

All-Freshman Team honors @shyannesellers3 x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/Dh2s5LrTV9 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 1, 2022

All-Big Ten Second Team (media), Honorable Mention (coaches)

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award @katiekbenz x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/MGF6clg4Rv — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 1, 2022

All-Big Ten Second Team honors for Diamond Miller #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/QQazjJ9UPB — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 1, 2022

First Team All-Big Ten

All-Defensive Team



What a season so far for Angel Reese @Reese10Angel x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/buTtZMQPeF — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 1, 2022

Maryland men's lacrosse’s Luke Wierman earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors and Logan Wisnauskas was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

A pair of career-highs earns Luke Wierman his second Big Ten Specialist of the Week honor of the season



: https://t.co/JBOKydt7Vd#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/vKIqBN2XXK — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 1, 2022

Saturday's six-point offensive explosion earns Logan Wisnauskas the seventh weekly Big Ten honor of his career



: https://t.co/JBOKydt7Vd#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/YVv30T9tcu — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 1, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared some highlights from the team’s win over Delaware.

Breaking out the moves all night long.



Victoria Hensh pic.twitter.com/hleiz0B4cD — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 2, 2022

Kate Sites put the finishing touches on a great night! pic.twitter.com/NdreVAaya8 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 2, 2022

In honor of the first day of Women’s History Month, shared a roundtable hosted by Christy Winters Scott feature Brenda Frese, Katie Dougherty and Meghan Ryan Nemzer.