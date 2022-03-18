Game thread: No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 13-seed Delaware

No. 4-seed Maryland women’s basketball will host No. 13-seed Delaware in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday at 5 p.m.

The Terps enter the tournament with a 21-8 record. They haven’t played since they fell to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament, 62-51.

Now, Maryland will look to pick up a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in front of a home crowd against the 24-7 Blue Hens.

