MM 3.18: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese earns USWBA All-American Honorable Mention

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese earned All-American Honorable Mention honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Thursday, per release.

The Baltimore native was recognized as an Associated Press Third Team All-American Wednesday and received All-Big Ten First Team honors. She was also named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team.

Reese broke out in her second season with the Terps. She leads Maryland in scoring and rebounding averaging 17.5 points and 10.8 boards per game. Her 313 total rebounds lead the country and her 5.4 offensive boards per game rank second in the nation behind DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow who averages 5.8.

Reese and the Terps will next take on Delaware in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Center.

In other news

Listen to the latest podcast episode from Testudo Times.

Ian Decker previewed Maryland women’s basketball first game in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland gymnastics heads into the Big Ten championships with the No. 13 ranking in the nation on bars.

Heading into #B1Gs No. 13 in the nation on bars pic.twitter.com/6jAZKlbzM2 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 17, 2022

Maryland football added Smoke Dixon to its staff.

Maryland softball will play Monmouth on Friday.

Schedule Update



Our game for this evening will be moved to Friday.



More: https://t.co/zE7LZfL07r — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 17, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is looking forward to its NCAA Tournament matchup.