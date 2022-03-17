Testudo Times Podcast: What’s next for Maryland men’s basketball?

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew goes over Maryland men’s basketball’s season as a whole now that its season is officially over. They talk about the team’s four-point loss in the second round of the Big Ten tournament and where the program will go from here moving forward.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Now that the Maryland men’s basketball season is over, will there ever be a more chaotic season than this one?

Looking at Maryland’s loss to Michigan State in the postseason

What happened in the final few minutes to give the Terps a chance?

Did Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell do enough to give Maryland a shot at winning?

What is to come with Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese?

What will be next for interim head coach Danny Manning and who will the Terps target?

Marcus Dockery entering the transfer portal and what it means

Who was Maryland’s MVP of 2021-22?

Predictions for the NCAA Tournament

