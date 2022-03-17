MM 3.17: No. 24 Maryland baseball’s Ryan Ramsey named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week

No. 24 Maryland baseball starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday after an excellent performance against Cornell this weekend.
Ramsey recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Cornell and gave up one hit and no runs in six innings pitched. This is Ramsey’s first year as a full-time starter for Maryland and he has been impressive so far.
The left-handed junior has 26 strikeouts on the year, a 2.84 ERA and four wins, the most in the Big Ten.
Ramsey has been a big part of Maryland’s incredible 13-3 start to the season as a key piece of the starting pitching rotation on weekends.
The Terps resume play on Saturday against Siena at home.
In other news
Three Maryland women’s basketball players earned All-American selections.
No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse is getting ready to play No. 2 Virginia in what is sure to be a phenomenal matchup.
Halfway through the week. Almost the weekend.
Maryland women’s lacrosse is having a great season so far, and having some fun off the field too.
Three competitions, one champion. You have a minute, to win it.
Chrissy and Maddie welcome Torie Barretta and Grace Griffin to face off in Minute To Win It!
Maryland softball fell to UMBC on Wednesday.
FINAL | UMD 2, UMB 6
The Terps are back in action tomorrow against Monmouth
The Terps are back in action tomorrow against Monmouth
Maryland track and field will host the Maryland Invitational this Saturday.
Come support the Terps this Saturday at the Kehoe Track‼️
ℕ : Maryland Invitational
: March 19
: College Park, MD
: March 19
: College Park, MD
