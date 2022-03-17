 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 3.17: No. 24 Maryland baseball’s Ryan Ramsey named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

No. 24 Maryland baseball starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday after an excellent performance against Cornell this weekend.

Ramsey recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Cornell and gave up one hit and no runs in six innings pitched. This is Ramsey’s first year as a full-time starter for Maryland and he has been impressive so far.

The left-handed junior has 26 strikeouts on the year, a 2.84 ERA and four wins, the most in the Big Ten.

Ramsey has been a big part of Maryland’s incredible 13-3 start to the season as a key piece of the starting pitching rotation on weekends.

The Terps resume play on Saturday against Siena at home.

