MM 3.17: No. 24 Maryland baseball’s Ryan Ramsey named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week

No. 24 Maryland baseball starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday after an excellent performance against Cornell this weekend.

Ramsey recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Cornell and gave up one hit and no runs in six innings pitched. This is Ramsey’s first year as a full-time starter for Maryland and he has been impressive so far.

The left-handed junior has 26 strikeouts on the year, a 2.84 ERA and four wins, the most in the Big Ten.

Ramsey has been a big part of Maryland’s incredible 13-3 start to the season as a key piece of the starting pitching rotation on weekends.

The Terps resume play on Saturday against Siena at home.

In other news

Three Maryland women’s basketball players earned All-American selections.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse is getting ready to play No. 2 Virginia in what is sure to be a phenomenal matchup.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is having a great season so far, and having some fun off the field too.

Three competitions, one champion. You have a minute, to win it.



! |



Chrissy and Maddie welcome Torie Barretta and Grace Griffin to face off in Minute To Win It! pic.twitter.com/fTKxdDLcsF — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 16, 2022

Maryland softball fell to UMBC on Wednesday.

FINAL | UMD 2, UMB 6



The Terps are back in action tomorrow against Monmouth



: https://t.co/J19mGlyj27 pic.twitter.com/9e0OaVe00F — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 17, 2022

Maryland track and field will host the Maryland Invitational this Saturday.