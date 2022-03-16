MM 3.16: Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Aurora Cordingley named IWLCA National Offensive Player of the Week

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Aurora Cordingley earned her Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors and IWLCA National Offensive Player of the Week honors for the fourth and second time this season, respectively.

The graduate transfer has been an addition to the Terps who has made an immediate impact. Cordingley 7.67 points per game lead Division I women’s lacrosse and she is the only Division I player to average more than seven points.

She had an 11-point performance Saturday against Villanova made up of six goals and five assists. Cordingley’s 27 goals, 19 assists, 46 points, 39 shots, 36 shots on goals and five free position goals all lead the team in their respective stat area. The attacker also has 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers, both the second-best on the team.

Cordingley is the first Maryland women’s lacrosse star to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week four times in a single season since midfielder Taylor Cummings earned it five times in 2015 and the first Terp to earn IWLCA Player of the Week twice in a season since goalkeeper Megan Taylor earned it three times in 2019, per release.

Cordingley and the Terps will be back in action Sunday, March 20 to take on No. 17 Rutgers, the first of three consecutive matchups against ranked opponents.

In other news

Jack Parry was in Delaware to cover No. 24 Maryland baseball’s loss.

Maryland gymnastics’ Audrey Barber is an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

It was reported that Maryland men’s basketball sophomore guard Marcus Dockery entered the transfer portal.

Per @VerbalCommits, Maryland sophomore guard Marcus Dockery has entered the transfer portal.



This past season, Dockery played 35 minutes over eight games and scored 14 points including a 10-point performance against Iowa on Feb. 10. https://t.co/czvKqEQUet — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 16, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is getting ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland football is set to start spring practices later this month.

Maryland football announced it will begin spring practice Tuesday, March 29.



The team will hold 15 practices, the last being the annual Red-White game scheduled for Saturday, April 30. — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) March 15, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball looked back on Terp Jalen Smith seeing the team this past weekend.

Great to see Stix back with the family last week ❤️@thejalen_smith pic.twitter.com/QanuT50lak — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 15, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared a recap from its latest game while getting ready for its matchup against Virginia.

Whole squad effort got it done on a day to remember. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/UpgkZlKKzq — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 15, 2022