MM 3.15: Former Maryland men's soccer goalie Dayne St. Clair named MLS Player of the Week

Former Maryland men’s soccer and current Minnesota United goalie Dayne St. Clair earned MLS Player of the Week honors for his performance in Week Three of the 2022 MLS season.

St. Clair spearheaded Minnesota United’s effort on Sunday night against the New York Red Bulls, coming up with eight total saves. One of those saves was a penalty kick stop in the 14th minute. St. Clair finished the game without conceding a goal, helping his team to a 1-0 win.

The save on the penalty extended St. Clair’s impressive run with penalty kicks in his career as he now has not allowed a goal on four total penalty kick attempts. Other notable saves in the game came in the 46th minute, when he stopped Omir Fernandez, and also the 84th minute when St. Clair fully extended to make a stop.

For his efforts, St. Clair also received MLS Team of the Week honors. Minnesota United (1-0-2) will be back in action on Saturday to face San Jose in its last game in March.

Jack Parry covered No. 24 Maryland baseball’s win over Georgetown.

Former Maryland football star cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a massive deal with the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday.

Chargers are giving former Patriots' CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed.

Maryland men’s soccer shared Dayne St. Clair’s penalty save.

Maryland keepers are elite at saving PKs.

Maryland women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament game time is set.

Maryland gymnastics moved up to the No. 20 spot in the nation.

Victory Monday



Your #GymTerps are No. 20 in the nation!!

Maryland men’s lacrosse remained at the No. 1 spot in the country.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas, who recorded four assists in the Terps’ last game, moved to fifth-most in the all-time assists category with 108.