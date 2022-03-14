No. 24 Maryland baseball beats Georgetown, 5-1, captures fourth straight win

Coming into Monday’s game against Georgetown with a team-leading six home runs, a .313 batting average and a team-best slugging percentage of .792, first baseman Maxwell Costes has been one of the most impactful players for No. 24 Maryland baseball this season.

When Maryland was up just one run in the bottom of the fifth inning, it once again needed No. 4 to spark its offense in the midst of a tight game. Costes, the Terps’ RBI leader, extended Maryland’s lead with a shot to left field that went all the way out of the park, giving it a critical two-run home run.

The home run from Costes put the score at 4-1 and it kept the Hoyas in the backseat for the rest of the contest, propelling the Terps to a 5-1 victory in College Park. Maryland finished off its rain-delayed weekend series with a 3-0 record and extended its overall record to 13-2 on the season. The win over Georgetown gave the Terps their fourth consecutive victory.

After a scoreless opening inning, the second inning was where both teams were able to generate a run. Georgetown first baseman Ubaldo Lopez stared down a blistering fastball from sophomore pitcher Jason Savacool and took it all the way over the left field to give the Hoyas a quick one-run advantage.

Soon after, the Terps responded. With little productive hitting for Maryland, outfielder Bobby Zmarzlak managed to hit a single and come all the way home thanks to a sac fly from second baseman Jacob Orr. Just like that, the Terrapins were tied after the second frame at one apiece.

Maryland was consistently able to make plays, especially in the bottom of the third as it looked to break the score open. Hoyas catcher Matt Stone missed Lopez at first trying to pick off Maryland’s Alleyne, allowing the speedy center fielder to advance to third. This prime scoring opportunity proved to be just that, as it allowed Alleyne to easily reach home. Third baseman Nick Lorusso came up later in the order and collected an RBI single to give Maryland a 2-1 lead after three innings.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Costes continued his unbelievable season as he came through in a major way in the bottom of the fifth. After Lorusso doubled, the senior went to work. Costes rocketed a pitch off Matthew Sapienza and took it on a trip out of the park and over the left field wall with a runner on to extend the lead to three with five innings in the books.

Savacool managed to silence Georgetown’s offense in the next two innings and then Lorusso added onto Maryland’s lead in the bottom of the seventh. Lorusso took advantage of a favorable 3-1 count, then demolished a solo shot over the centerfield wall to give the Terps a 5-1 advantage.

Savacool marched all the way into the eighth inning with dominance on the mound. He made it out of the top of the seventh and then the top of the eighth with another pair of shutout innings, bringing his strikeout total to nine in the process.

The Terps’ four-run lead would stick all the way to the top of the ninth inning, where right handed closer Sean Heine would replace Savacool after a three-strikeout eighth inning. Heine sealed the deal with two strikeouts to finish off Georgetown for Maryland’s second win in a row against the Hoyas in a row and fourth consecutive win overall.

Three things to know