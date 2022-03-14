MM 3.14: Maryland gymnastics wins the Terp Quad on Senior Day

Maryland gymnastics picked up its fourth consecutive event title with a score of 197.025 in the Terp Quad at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Maryland defeated George Washington, Penn and Bridgeport who posted scores of 196.325, 196.225 and 188.475, respectively.

The Terps honored four seniors ahead of the meet: Leksana Andrews, Audrey Barber, Sanya Glauber and Alexsis Rubio. Barber and Rubio celebrated their senior day by winning their respective events.

Barber posted a 9.875 on beam as well as a 9.950 on floor and a 39.575 on all-around, winning those three events. Sophomore Emma Silberman also scored a 9.875 on beam in addition to leading the way on bars with a 9.950. Rubio posted the highest score on vault with a 9.900.

The Terps will enter the Big Ten championships set for March 19 with a 17-7 record most recently having defeated 12 consecutive teams over the course of the last four events.

In other news

