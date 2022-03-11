 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 3.11: Maryland women's basketball sophomore Angel Reese named finalist for 2022 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
2022 Women’s Big Ten Tournament - Maryland v Indiana Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball’s sophomore Angel Reese was added to another elite list Thursday afternoon as she was named one of the finalists for the 2022 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.

Reese, who is just one of five total power forwards to be listed, has already been given All-Big Ten First Team honors and was named to the All-Defensive Team this season after averaging a team-high 17.5 and 10.8 points per game.

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Depaul’s Aneesah Morrow are the four other finalists for the honor.

On top of averaging a double-double, Reese also leads Maryland in blocks with 31 and she’s second on the team in steals with 49. Her 313 rebounds leads the Big Ten.

Maryland and Reese will wait for the NCAA Tournament to roll around, with the Terps still vying for a top-16 seed.

In other news

Sam Oshtry wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State.

Jack Parry and Colin McNamara shared their preview for No. 24 Maryland baseball’s upcoming three games.

Ben Dickson wrote a piece on Maryland women’s basketball’s “battle-tested” regular season schedule ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland women’s basketball celebrated Shay Doron.

Maryland football recapped Chigoziem Okonkwo’s and Nick Cross’ performances at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Maryland men’s basketball shared senior guard Eric Ayala’s story ahead of the Terps’ performance in the Big Ten tournament.

Maryland wrestling shared another episode of “Clemsen’s Corner” yesterday.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s game against Villanova this Saturday has been moved from 1 p.m. to 12 p.m.

