Game thread: No. 10-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Michigan State

No. 10-seed Maryland men’s basketball will take on No. 7-seed Michigan State Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
This will be the third meeting between the Terps and Spartans of the 2021-22 season. Michigan State came out on top in both of those games but when the Spartans were ranked and played in College Park, the Terps fell by just two points.
Maryland and Michigan State most recently played each other four days ago to close out the regular season.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
