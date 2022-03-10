MM 3.10: Maryland women's tennis sweeps East Carolina

Maryland women's tennis swept East Carolina, 4-0, on Wednesday. The Terps won all three of the doubles and singles matches.

With the win, Maryland picks up its eighth straight victory and moves to 10-1 on the season. The Terps’ eight consecutive wins are the most since 2005.

Sophomore Minorka Miranda won the match for the Terps by defeating her singles opponent, 6-2 and 6-2. Doubles duo Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar clinched the doubles win for Maryland with their 6-3 win.

The victory also marked the program’s second consecutive sweep. The Terps’ next match is against Rutgers on March 19 and then they will head on the road for four straight games.

In other news

Sam Oshtry shared his story on Maryland's men’s basketball assistant coach Brenton Petty.

Collegiate Chaos, Testudo Times’ national college sports podcast, released its fifth episode.

No. 1 Maryland men's lacrosse shared a few stats from the careers of Jared Bernhardt and Logan Wisnauskas.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a few pictures ahead of its Big Ten tournament matchup against Michigan State.

Maryland women’s basketball collected four wins against top-15 teams this season.

Count em‼️



FOUR wins over top 15 teams, three to end the season #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/BxzN65zxYr — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 9, 2022

Maryland softball fell to Virginia, 10-2. The program will be back in action later this week.

FINAL | UMD 2, UVA 10



Maryland will head to JMU to compete in the Mizuno Classic March 11-13.#AllForONE pic.twitter.com/bMCWkDmkRm — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 9, 2022

Maryland baseball outfielder Chris Alleyne recorded two home runs against VCU.