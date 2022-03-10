How to watch Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten tournament matchup vs. Michigan State

No. 10-seed Maryland men’s basketball will have its first matchup in the Big Ten tournament Thursday when it faces No. 7-seed Michigan State at 6:30 p.m.
This will be the third time that these two teams have played each other this season with Michigan State taking the first two matchups. The matchup also marks the second consecutive season in which Maryland and Michigan State will meet in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
With Maryland’s season on the line, let’s take a quick look at Thursday’s postseason matchup between the Terps and the Spartans.
The numbers
Maryland: (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten)
Michigan State: (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan State leads 12-8
Odds: Michigan State -3 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Thursday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), Andy Katz (Sideline)
Radio: Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst), Walt Williams (Analyst) 105.7 The Fan / The Team 980 / XM: 84
Stream: Watch Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
- No. 10-seed Maryland men’s basketball Big Ten tournament second round preview: No. 7-seed Michigan State
- Maryland men’s basketball’s comeback falls short in 77-67 loss to Michigan State
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State
- Maryland men’s basketball edges out Minnesota, 84-73, in final regular season home game
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Minnesota
- Eric Ayala, Fatts Russell lift Maryland men’s basketball to 75-60 upset win over No. 22 Ohio State
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s upset win over No. 22 Ohio State
- The Maryland men’s basketball 2002 National Championship team media roundup
- Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Brenton Petty was ready for his moment
Loading comments...