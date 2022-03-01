MM 3.1: No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese earned a spot as a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Reese has been absolutely dominant for the Terps this season a team-high 17.6 points per game and 10.7 rebounds. Her 300 total rebounds lead the Big Ten and come in at No. 16 in the country. Additionally, her 153 offensive rebounds, which come out to about 5.5 per game, lead the conference and rank second in the nation.

She has a team-high 31 blocks and a second-best 45 steals on the season. She’s totaled 16 double-doubles, the most recent one against a ranked Indiana team putting up 20 points and 16 rebounds in 31 minutes on the court.

The performance earned Reese her seventh Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll of the season.

Reese and the Terps are set to travel to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament as the No. 4 seed. They will face the winner of Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State after a double-bye.

