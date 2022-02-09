Game thread: No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball will look to pick up its sixth consecutive win when it welcomes the Wisconsin Badgers to the Xfinity Center at 6 p.m.

Terps have won five consecutive games against Northwestern, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State and most recently Nebraska.

Wisconsin is coming off a 70-62 win over Illinois as it will aim to pull off the upset and tally its second road win of the season.

