MM 2.9: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese named to Naismith Midseason Watch List

No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball is evidently boasting some of the best players in the nation as junior guard Ashley Owusu and sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese were both named to the Midseason Team for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year.

Owusu and Reese are two of 30 players to be named to the list. Maryland is also just one of three programs (South Carolina, Stanford) to have multiple players on the Midseason Team.

The announcement comes a few days after Owusu was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Late-Season watch list, which indicates that the guard is in the top-10 in the nation within her position. The junior is currently second on the team in scoring with an average of 14.3 points per game. She averages four assists and just over three rebounds per contest.

Reese has been a dominant force down low for head coach Brenda Frese so far in the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-3 paint threat averages a double-double and leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game. Reese has started in all 23 games and shoots above 50% from the field.

The Terps, who are 17-6 overall and boast a 9-3 conference record, have five games left in their regular season. They’ll face Wisconsin next on Wednesday in College Park.

