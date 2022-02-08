Collegiate Chaos: Ep. 1

Testudo Times is debuting a new podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts will discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape.

On the first episode, Sam Oshtry, Matt Levine and Ben Dickson discuss Maryland men’s and women’s basketball, along with how the major conferences are shaping up. They also preview Tuesday’s big games across the country.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s disappointing season and what the future holds

Maryland women’s basketball’s season and the teams’ potential

Monday’s games including Virginia’s upset over Duke and Texas’ upset over Kansas

Conference breakdowns

Tuesday’s games to watch

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry, Matt Levine and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.