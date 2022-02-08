 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 2.8: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu named to Lieberman Award Late-Season Watch List

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emma Shuster
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu is one of 10 players to earn a spot on the Lieberman Award Late-Season Watch List, the program announced Monday.

The Lieberman Award honors the top point guard in women’s Division I basketball. Owusu averages 14.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Woodbridge, Virginia native has recorded 314 points, 25 steals and 87 assists this season.

Owusu achieved her 1,000th career point earlier this season and following her sophomore campaign, was an AP Third Team All-American earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team and was the recipient of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner.

The Terps were without the junior guard in their most recent game after she suffered a right ankle sprain against Michigan State.

Maryland women’s basketball will next host Wisconsin on Wednesday.

In other news

Joseph Lotano previewed the Maryland women’s lacrosse season.

Maryland women’s tennis defeated George Washington and George Mason on Sunday.

Maryland women’s gymnastics Audrey Barber is now the No. 4 all-time scorer.

Maryland men’s lacrosse dropped to the No. 3 seed in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Maryland women’s basketball is looking back on senior day.

Former Maryland women’s basketball players Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones earned spots on USA Basketball’s roster for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

Angel Reese is once again on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll.

Maryland men’s basketball looked back on a 2020 matchup against Illinois.

Maryland football has been sharing its top plays of 2021. Here’s one from running back Tayon Fleet-Davis.

Maryland softball provided some info ahead of its first game of the season.

Maryland baseball is getting set for its 2022 season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is just a few days away from its first game of the season.

