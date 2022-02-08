MM 2.8: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu named to Lieberman Award Late-Season Watch List

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu is one of 10 players to earn a spot on the Lieberman Award Late-Season Watch List, the program announced Monday.

The Lieberman Award honors the top point guard in women’s Division I basketball. Owusu averages 14.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Woodbridge, Virginia native has recorded 314 points, 25 steals and 87 assists this season.

Owusu achieved her 1,000th career point earlier this season and following her sophomore campaign, was an AP Third Team All-American earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team and was the recipient of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner.

The Terps were without the junior guard in their most recent game after she suffered a right ankle sprain against Michigan State.

Maryland women’s basketball will next host Wisconsin on Wednesday.

In other news

Joseph Lotano previewed the Maryland women’s lacrosse season.

Maryland women’s tennis defeated George Washington and George Mason on Sunday.

Maryland women’s gymnastics Audrey Barber is now the No. 4 all-time scorer.

... ✨



With her performance this past Saturday, @Audrey_Barb17 is now the 4️⃣th All-Time leading scorer, passing Kesley Cofsky.



Learn more about Cofsky's career here ⤵️https://t.co/ifJtdFp85v pic.twitter.com/pftFaONH9B — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 7, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse dropped to the No. 3 seed in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Maryland drops one spot to No. 3 in @USILA_Lax coaches poll. The Terps garnered one more first place vote than last week but were jumped by Duke after the Blue Devils went 2-0 this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/kCGgDzhbzy — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) February 7, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is looking back on senior day.

"Today is about celebrating you four..."



A special message to each of our seniors from @BrendaFrese ❤️#TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/YHe0QFQfCx — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 8, 2022

Former Maryland women’s basketball players Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones earned spots on USA Basketball’s roster for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

Terp alums Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones have both been named to USA Basketball’s 12-woman roster for the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament Feb 10-12 in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/BexF9VMnIy — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 7, 2022

Angel Reese is once again on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll.

. @angelreese10 is on the Big Ten POTW Honor Roll for the FIFTH time this season!



20.0 ppg, 12.5 rpg

25 points, 9 rebs in road W

Career-high 16 rebs, 15 points for 14th double-double of the year #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/8nV7NCFNwb — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 7, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball looked back on a 2020 matchup against Illinois.

This EA spin move was so pretty.



Terps > Illinois. OTD in 2020 pic.twitter.com/csJwN7mdo9 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 7, 2022

Maryland football has been sharing its top plays of 2021. Here’s one from running back Tayon Fleet-Davis.

Maryland softball provided some info ahead of its first game of the season.

‼️It’s officially GAME WEEK‼️



Every Monday, we’ll get the week started with @GoCoacher to get all the inside info heading into the weekend.



Episode 1 of #MondaysWithMontgomery ⤵️

(Full episode on IGTV) pic.twitter.com/cvrgx0gq63 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 7, 2022

Maryland baseball is getting set for its 2022 season.

The goal is to win no matter what it looks like. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/vOaPvpcn7H — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 7, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is just a few days away from its first game of the season.