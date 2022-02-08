Terps in the NFL: Stefon Diggs and J.C. Jackson stand out in Pro Bowl

Two former Maryland football stars shined in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made his first Pro Bowl appearance in his second straight selection and New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson made his first appearance in the game. The duo and the AFC were victorious, 41-35.

Diggs was all over the field, making plays with passes, rushes and receptions. He threw one pass that was completed for 15 yards, rushed one time for a four-yard touchdown, and caught three of his seven targets for 29 yards.

Stef played WR, QB and DB in the Pro Bowl.



What a legend. pic.twitter.com/c4t6y03JlS — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 7, 2022

During his rushing touchdown, Diggs ran past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, his younger brother and pointed at him while he crossed into the end zone.

Stef with a Pro Bowl tuddy! pic.twitter.com/hN8wJM2g9C — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 6, 2022

The two Diggs brothers had some more fun throughout the Pro Bowl. They switched positions, having Trevon play wide receiver for the NFC and Stefon play cornerback for the AFC, while going against each other. It was the former Terp that came out victorious in the one-on-one battle with his brother.

Stefon Diggs ⬇️ on Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/uenJq0gw2j — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2022

On Thursday night in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Diggs honored Bills Mafia by jumping through a table during the “Best Catch” event.

Jackson also performed well on Sunday during the Pro Bowl. He totaled three tackles, a pass deflection and also fittingly recorded an interception.

MR. INT = MR. PRO BOWL pic.twitter.com/ct8SAK3mkW — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 6, 2022

Jackson caught a deflected pass from Russell Wilson, through the hands of Kyle Juszczyk, after batting it up to himself for a red-zone interception. He finished second in the NFL this season with eight picks.

The All-Pro cornerback shined in his first Pro Bowl appearance and will now become a free agent this offseason, coming off his best year in the NFL.

Other performers