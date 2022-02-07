MM 2.7: Maryland women’s tennis sweeps George Washington, George Mason

Maryland women’s tennis swept both George Washington and George Mason in back-to-back matchups Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Terps started the day with a 7-0 win over George Washington. Maryland’s first singles point of the day came from sophomore Selma Cadar. She won her match in straight sets while freshman Mary Brumfield lost her first set 0-6 but bounced back to win 6-0 in the next two sets to clinch the win.

In the doubles, graduate student Marta Perez Mur and junior Jojo Bach won their match 6-2, Brumfield and Cadar swept theirs 6-0 and sophomore Minorka Miranda and freshman Francesca Feodorov won their matchup 5-2 (unfinished).

Maryland carried its momentum into the after with a 5-0 sweep over George Mason.

The duo of Mur and Bach, as well as Brumfield and Cadar, are 5-0 and 3-0, respectively after Saturday’s matches.

“The team bounced back from VCU really well all week in practice and it showed today in the matches” head coach Katie Dougherty said in a release. “Overall very happy with how we competed and looking forward to two more opportunities next weekend.”

The Terps are next set to take on both St. John’s and Towson on Feb. 12 in College Park.

In other news

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball is on a five-game winning streak after a home win against Nebraska. Here are three takeaways from the Terps’ senior day win.

Maryland men’s basketball fell to No. 16 Ohio State, 82-67. Here are three takeaways from that matchup.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse picked up a win in its first game of the 2022 season.

Former Maryland football players Stefon Diggs and J.C. Jackson both played in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Stef played WR, QB and DB in the Pro Bowl.



What a legend. pic.twitter.com/c4t6y03JlS — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 7, 2022

Shining among the stars



Our guys had Pro Bowls to remember. pic.twitter.com/Bux2sEFQd0 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 7, 2022

Stef with a Pro Bowl tuddy! pic.twitter.com/hN8wJM2g9C — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 6, 2022

MR. INT = MR. PRO BOWL pic.twitter.com/ct8SAK3mkW — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 6, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is ready to kick off its 2022 this week against Saint Joseph’s.

Maryland women’s basketball shared some highlights from senior day.

“We honored our seniors with one of our best performances to date.” ❤️@BrendaFrese #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/VFGv7dlMG5 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 6, 2022

"The most memorable thing I'll take away is just the relationships I've built with every single person."



Senior Day is always special ❤️ #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/VQ95LY198r — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 6, 2022

Maryland track and field had another strong performance this weekend at the Dr. Sanders Invitational.

Personal records and podium finishes - the Terps were on fire today



More on day 2️⃣ of the Dr. Sanders Invite:#KeepUp https://t.co/ZVizwmFwAL — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 6, 2022

Day 1 ✔️



We return tomorrow morning for day two of the Dr. Sanders Invite‼️#KeepUp https://t.co/1U6aMicn20 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 4, 2022

Maryland softball is prepping for its upcoming season.