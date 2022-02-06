Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball will look to bounce back on the road with an upset over No. 16 Ohio State.

The Terps most recently fell to .500 with losses to Indiana and then-No. 13 Michigan State. Maryland came just a basket shy of upsetting a ranked opponent for the third time this season as it fell to the Spartans 65-63.

Ohio State last played Jan. 30 when it lost to then-No. 6 Purdue and has yet to play in the month of February after its matchup with Iowa was postponed due to inclement weather.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game