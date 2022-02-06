Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball will look to extend its win streak to five as it hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 1 p.m.

After back-to-back losses to then-No. 11 and Ohio State, the Terps picked up four consecutive wins against Northwestern, Rutgers, Penn State and most recently Michigan State.

Nebraska will also look for its fifth win in a row after defeating Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Penn State all at home.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game