How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at No. 16 Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball will have another tough task on Sunday when it squares off with No. 16 Ohio State on the road. The Terps are searching for their first win since Jan. 25.
Maryland has lost its last two games and four of its last six. It sits near the bottom of the conference with just a 3-8 Big Ten record and an 11-11 overall record. After the meeting with the Buckeyes, the Terps will face Iowa at home and then head back on the road to take on Purdue.
Let’s take a brief look at the matchup against Ohio State.
The numbers
Maryland: (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten)
Ohio State: (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 9-8
Odds: Ohio State -9.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Sunday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. ET, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
TV: CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Bill Raftery (Analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche
Stream: Watch CBS Sports
