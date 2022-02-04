MM 2.4: Five Maryland men’s lacrosse players recognized as USILA Preseason All-Americans

Five Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Preseason All-Americans on Wednesday, per release.

Senior defenseman Brett Makar, graduate midfielder Roman Puglise and fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskus received First Team honors.

Makar received several awards in 2021, such as Second Team USILA All-American, First Team All Big-Ten and Second Team Inside Lacrosse Media All-American. He has appeared in 39 games throughout his time as a Terrapin. Last season, he picked up 48 ground balls.

Puglise was a 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient. He has posted 18 points and four assists across 57 games as a Terrapin.

Wisnauskas led the team with 31 assists last season and was second with points (72). He was a 2021 Third Team USILA All-American.

Senior midfielder Kyle Long was named to the Second Team for the second consecutive year. He was named to the 2021 Second Team All-Big Ten and has posted 73 points and 46 assists across 38 games as a Terrapin.

Graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville received Third Team honors. The Cornell graduate transfer was the first overall pick in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. He finished his time with the Big Red with 38 goals, 31 assists and 68 shots-on-goal. Donville’s dominant play level led him to be named an Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American in 2020.

The Terps will kick off their season on Feb. 5 at home against High Point.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball picked up a road win over Michigan State.

Listen to the latest edition of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Dana Dobbie, Erica Evans and Aurora Cordingley earned a spot on the Lacrosse Canada roster for the 2022 World Cup.

WORLD CUP TERPS



Congrats to Dana Dobbie, Erica Evans and Aurora Cordingley on being selected to the @LacrosseCanada roster for the 2022 World Cup!

Maryland field hockey is getting back in action.

We're back and getting after it

Maryland men’s lacrosse will have two games broadcasted on television.

JUST IN



TV designations announced for the following games



@BigTenNetwork || 2/12 vs. Loyola

@ESPNU || 4/23 vs. Johns Hopkins

Forward/guard Angel Reese had a strong performance for the Terps in their victory.

Angel Reese popped off in the @TerpsWBB win, scoring a game-high 22 points!

The track and field team will participate in the Dr. Sanders Invitational Feb. 4-5.

Maryland gymnastics’ meet against Minnesota will now happen on Feb. 14. in College Park.