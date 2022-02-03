Game thread: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Michigan State

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Terps will be looking for their fourth consecutive win after picking up victories against Northwestern, Rutgers and Penn State.

The Spartans are looking to extend their winning streak to five after four consecutive wins over Northwestern, Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers. Between the matchups the Wildcats and Golden Gophers, Michigan State was set to play Indiana but that game was postponed.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game