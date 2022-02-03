Testudo Times Podcast: Missed opportunities

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors go over Maryland men’s basketball’s two-game losing streak. The program has lost to both Indiana and No. 13 Michigan State since the last podcast and they dive into those two defeats which came in College Park.

They also discuss Maryland football’s coaching additions, as well as the newest transfer to commit to the program. All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football’s newest coaching additions and promotions as well as a transfer kicker that joined the program.

Is there any hope left for Maryland men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament?

Maryland’s disappointing home loss to Indiana.

Why couldn’t the Terps contain Trayce Jackson-Davis?

Eric Ayala and Donta Scott’s combined inefficiency on offense.

Fatto Russell’s hand/wrist injury and his eventual return in the Michigan State game.

The 65-63 heartbreaking defeat to No. 13 Michigan State in College Park.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.