MM 2.3: Maryland football names Gunter Brewer as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator

Maryland football made a few moves to its offensive coaching staff earlier on Wednesday.

Head coach Michael Locksley announced that Gunter Brewer, a long-time coach with over 30 years of experience, will be added onto the coaching staff as a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator ahead of the 2022 season, per a release.

Brewer most recently was the wide receivers coach at Louisville for the last three seasons. He has been a coach in the NFL as well, working with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 as the wide receivers coach for a group that featured names like Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.

Brewer has coached at Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Marshall, on top of serving as the co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at UNC from 2012-17.

Elsewhere, it was also announced that tight ends coach Mike Miller has been promoted to the co-offensive coordinator position. Miller was the Terps’ tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2021.

In other news

Dylan Spilko gave his three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to No. 13 Michigan State.

Maryland football signed four-star quarterback Cameron Edge and JUCO offensive lineman Liridon Mujezinovic on Wednesday.

Ben Dickson wrote about Maryland women’s basketball’s Channise Lewis stepping back from playing this season.

Five Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named USILA Preseason All-Americans.

Five Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named USILA Preseason All-Americans, per a release by the organization.



Logan Wisnauskas, Roman Puglise and Brett Makar garnered First Team honors.



Kyle Long was named to the Second Team.



Jonathan Donville was a Third Team selection. — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) February 2, 2022

Terrapins are ranked No. 2 in @USILA_Lax Coaches Preseason Poll, receiving one first place vote. pic.twitter.com/dmMfhjzNan — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) February 2, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco, Aurora Cordingley and Grace Griffin were named Big Ten Players to Watch ahead of the 2022 season.

Our :



Abby Bosco

⚫️ Aurora Cordingley

⚪️ Grace Griffin



https://t.co/PrweZ6Ew3j pic.twitter.com/fQ7WXzBHJ6 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 2, 2022

Maryland gymnastics’ meet against Minnesota will now happen on Feb. 14. in College Park.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Our meet against @GopherWGym will now take place on Monday, Feb. 14 in the Xfinity Center ✨



https://t.co/lEHOGZaanf — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 2, 2022

Maryland wresting shared some photos of the team’s workout session.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Melo Trimble celebrated his birthday recently and the program shared a highlight of his.

Maryland track and field is getting set for its next event.

Maryland Athletics celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

.@rainellejones2 is the ONLY student-athlete ranked among the most influential women in the Big Ten!



A true icon https://t.co/7ofv4n0T6C — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) February 2, 2022

Always Fearless



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/2bRfI6vMYU — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 2, 2022

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day‼️ We are forever grateful for the amazing women before us, the opportunity we have and the excellence of women in sport! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/TkufWovYBM — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) February 2, 2022

Celebrating these Terps on National Girls and Women in Sports Day #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/o5VoETmnQW — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) February 2, 2022

Nothin can stop us ❤️



Happy National Girls And Women In Sports Day ‼️ #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/E4t88r8aCh — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 2, 2022

Grateful for the sport we love, and the people we do it with.



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/dYRvnQRKDZ — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 2, 2022

Celebrating all of the FEARLESS Terps from the fairways to life!



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! ⛳️#NGWSD #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/y29Yw1AdN0 — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 2, 2022

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day‼️ Today we celebrate the amazing women in sports in our family and around the world! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/MPMAnhj6hP — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 2, 2022

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day to our fearless #TennisTerps pic.twitter.com/itJpZaur6E — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) February 2, 2022

