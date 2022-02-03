MM 2.3: Maryland football names Gunter Brewer as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator

Maryland football made a few moves to its offensive coaching staff earlier on Wednesday.
Head coach Michael Locksley announced that Gunter Brewer, a long-time coach with over 30 years of experience, will be added onto the coaching staff as a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator ahead of the 2022 season, per a release.
Brewer most recently was the wide receivers coach at Louisville for the last three seasons. He has been a coach in the NFL as well, working with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 as the wide receivers coach for a group that featured names like Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor.
Brewer has coached at Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Marshall, on top of serving as the co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at UNC from 2012-17.
Elsewhere, it was also announced that tight ends coach Mike Miller has been promoted to the co-offensive coordinator position. Miller was the Terps’ tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2021.
Five Maryland men's lacrosse players were named USILA Preseason All-Americans.
Logan Wisnauskas, Roman Puglise and Brett Makar garnered First Team honors.
Kyle Long was named to the Second Team.
Jonathan Donville was a Third Team selection.
Maryland women's lacrosse's Abby Bosco, Aurora Cordingley and Grace Griffin were named Big Ten Players to Watch ahead of the 2022 season.
Maryland gymnastics' meet against Minnesota will now happen on Feb. 14. in College Park.
Maryland wresting shared some photos of the team's workout session.
Former Maryland men's basketball star Melo Trimble celebrated his birthday recently and the program shared a highlight of his.
Maryland track and field is getting set for its next event.
Maryland Athletics celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
