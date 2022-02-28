MM 2.28: Maryland women’s basketball earns No. 4 seed for Big Ten tournament

The Big Ten tournament is set and Maryland women's basketball’s path to another Big Ten title has been revealed.

Head coach Brenda Frese and the Terps will enter the Big Ten tournament as the No. 4 seed, meaning that they will receive a double-bye to begin the event, which will have its first round start on Wednesday. Maryland will play the winner of Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State on Friday in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

The Terps were able to secure the No. 4 seed after beating No. 10 Indiana in College Park by a score of 67-64. The win over the Hoosiers gave Maryland its 21-7 overall record ahead of the postseason. No. 1 seed Ohio State, No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed Michigan are the three programs ahead of the Terps in this year’s seeding.

Maryland’s 13-4 conference record didn’t come easy. All of Maryland’s final four games of the regular season came against ranked opponents. In that span, the Terps beat Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana, all of which are ranked. The only loss to close out the regular season came against Michigan on the road.

Maryland will enter the Big Ten tournament having won nine of its last 10 regular season games.

In other news

Sam Oshtry wrote about Maryland men's basketball’s win over No. 22 Ohio State.

Joe Lotano shared his piece on No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s win against No. 7 Florida.

Emmett Siegel covered No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s win over No. 20 Princeton.

Colin McNamara wrote about Maryland baseball’s sweep over Campbell to improve to 7-0.

Maryland baseball is off to its best start in program history.

Unbeaten!



Combined 14-0 record for these three squads. — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 27, 2022

Maryland softball won its fourth straight game on Sunday, taking down Dartmouth 5-2.

A solid weekend for the Terps. Four straight dubs



Your recap ⤵️https://t.co/d3vtp7MRCl — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 27, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley reached the 200-point mark in her career.

Congrats to @rorycord on reaching the 200 point mark yesterday!



We’re happy the past 21 (and counting) have been with the Terps ☺️ pic.twitter.com/kVZpwhJNhB — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 27, 2022

Maryland men's basketball honored the 2002 National Championship team last night in the Xfinity Center.

“I’M JUAN DIXON AND I HAVE MARYLAND PRIDE!” pic.twitter.com/95rezkOdCh — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2022

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Luke Wierman tied his career-high in goals and face-offs won in the team’s win over No. 20 Princeton.