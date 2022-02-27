Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 22 Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center to take on No. 22 Ohio State for the second time this season.
These two teams met for the first time back on Feb. 6. The Buckeyes walked away with the 82-67 victory.
Maryland has since picked up two wins while Ohio State has gone 4-2 since. The Terps will look to pull of the upset with three games remaining on their schedule.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 22 Ohio State preview (part two)
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Indiana
- Maryland men’s basketball falls to Indiana for second time this season in 74-64 loss
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Penn State
- Maryland men’s basketball’s strong second half powers it past Penn State, 67-61
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s road win over Nebraska
- Maryland men’s basketball captures fourth conference win after taking down Nebraska, 90-74
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to No. 3 Purdue
Loading comments...