Maryland Football

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 22 Ohio State

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Buckeyes for the second time this season.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center to take on No. 22 Ohio State for the second time this season.

These two teams met for the first time back on Feb. 6. The Buckeyes walked away with the 82-67 victory.

Maryland has since picked up two wins while Ohio State has gone 4-2 since. The Terps will look to pull of the upset with three games remaining on their schedule.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

