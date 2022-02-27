How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 22 Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball will have a challenge in its second-to-last home game of the 2021-22 season.

The Terps will be taking on No. 22 Ohio State in College Park this Sunday, marking the second time this season that these two teams face each other. Ohio State won the first matchup by 15 back on Feb. 6.

Maryland has just two teams, Minnesota and Nebraska, behind it in the Big Ten standings heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Let’s take a quick look at the game with the Buckeyes.

The numbers

Maryland: (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten)

Ohio State: (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 9-8

Odds: Ohio State -4 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Feb. 27, 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS — Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Watch CBS Sports

Catch up before the game

