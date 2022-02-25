MM 2.25: Four Maryland wrestlers are in NCAA RPI and coaches’ ranking to close out regular season

Maryland wrestling had four players ranked in the RPI and coaches’ rank that was released at the conclusion of the regular season.

Redshirt junior King Sandoval was ranked No. 29 in the RPI at 133-pounds. Redshirt senior Kyle Cochran was ranked No. 6 in the RPI and No. 13 in the coaches’ rank at 184-pounds. Graduate student Jaron Smith was ranked 26th in the coaches’ rank and 29th in the RPI at 197-pounds. Lastly, redshirt senior Zach Schrader ranked 33rd in the coaches’ rank at heavyweight.

While Maryland didn't have the best year in the Big Ten, finishing 0-8, it was able to go 6-4 against nonconference opponents to finish 6-12 overall.

In the Terps' final regular season match, they defeated American 31-12. Maryland will now compete in the Big Ten championships March 5-6.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball fell to Indiana for the second time this season in a 74-64 loss.

Emmett Siegel profiled Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker/midfielder Jack Brennan’s journey back to playing lacrosse.

Maryland men’s basketball showed its support for Pavlo Dziuba and Alex Len who are both from Ukraine.

Maryland men’s lacrosse is gearing up for its fourth game of the season this weekend.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is back home this weekend.

Goal ➡️ Celly



Plenty of this coming home to CP this weekend! @rorycord pic.twitter.com/xWcsQNH09t — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 24, 2022

Maryland baseball is set for another weekend series after a 4-0 start to the season.

Maryland track and field is ready for the Big Ten championships.

Goals are set ✔️

Time to get after it tomorrow at the B1G Championships #Terps #B1G #Goals pic.twitter.com/fn8txvUE1a — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 24, 2022

Maryland football showcased the team’s visit to the National Museum of African American History & Culture

"It was a very humbling experience."



Our football family experienced the National Museum of African American History & Culture (@NMAAHC) in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/nyK5aGn5kU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 24, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is getting ready for its game set for Friday night against Indiana.