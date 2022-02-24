Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to face Indiana for the second time this season. The game is set for 7 p.m. and will air on FS1. The first time these two teams met, the Hoosiers outscored Maryland in both halves walking away with the 68-55 victory.

The Terps are on a two-game winning streak after picking up wins over Nebraska and Penn State.

Indiana, on the other hand, has not won a game since defeating the Terps in College Park, Maryland, on Jan. 29.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

