Testudo Times Podcast: A late-season push?

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors go into Maryland men’s basketball’s two-game winning streak and what will unravel in the future with the program as there are just four games left in the regular season.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s two-game winning streak and what has changed recently

Maryland’s 16-point win over Nebraska. Was there ever a doubt that the Terps wouldn’t win this one?

Looking at Fatts Russell’s expanded role with a somewhat limited Eric Ayala (wrist)

Examining Julian Reese’s career-high performance in the win over Nebraska

Ian Martinez’s flashy windmill dunk and our reactions

Maryland’s 67-61 victory against Penn State and our takeaways from the Terps’ fifth conference win

How much momentum does Maryland have moving forward?

Once again, can the Terps play themselves out of the bottom-four of the Big Ten standings with just four games left?

Score predictions for Maryland’s Thursday road game at Indiana

