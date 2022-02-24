MM 2.24: Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber earns American Athletic Inc. Award nomination

Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber is an American Athletic Inc. Award nominee, the program announced Wednesday. The award honors the most outstanding senior female gymnast.
Barber is in her fifth year with the Terps and at the end of the 2021 season earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. After posting a 38.675 all-around score in her most recent performance, Barber moved into the No. 2 all-time scorer spot.
Barber is one of 35 nominees on the list. The other nominees from the Big Ten are Penn State’s Alissa Bonsall and Lauren Bridgens, Illinois’ Rachel Borden, Rutgers’ Belle Huang, Minnesota’s Ona Loper, Ohio State’s Colby Miller, Nebraska’s Kynsee Roby and Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik.
The Terps are next set to face off against Penn State on the road Saturday.
In other news
Maryland baseball picked up its fourth consecutive win to start the season.
Listen to the latest episode of Collegiate Chaos.
Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Indiana on Friday for the second time this season.
Maryland baseball infielder Matt Shaw earned Big Ten Player of the Week.
Matt Shaw against Baylor: .539 BA, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, an OBP of 1.077, an OPS of 1.648, and 0 errors.— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 23, 2022
The best player in the Big Ten resides in College Park. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/ZPwxdzqoOX
Maryland softball shared some information about freshman Kamryn Davis.
Extra Extra— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 23, 2022
It's time for #NewbieNews! As we head through the season, get to know some of our new faces this year.
This week - @kamryn_26
: https://t.co/76UZjvPlT2 pic.twitter.com/xvM12DaBXd
Maryland women’s golf shared a recap from the ICON Invitational.
Maryland Shows Progress in Houston⛳— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 23, 2022
RECAP ➡️ https://t.co/W3YPVUax9r#OwnTheResponse x #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/Aku7cWQT0c
Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for its rematch against Indiana.
Off to Bloomington ✈️ pic.twitter.com/92y1iUxTzs— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 23, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse congratulated its alum on qualifying for World Championship rosters.
4️⃣ + 3️⃣ =— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 23, 2022
So proud of our 7️⃣ Terps named to World Championship rosters so far!
Coming this summer in Maryland
https://t.co/D0NKRjyprp pic.twitter.com/H7HfI329kW
Reppin’ the red, white, blue— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 23, 2022
Congrats to our four Terps that made the @USAWLax 2022 World Championships roster! pic.twitter.com/R4g1f1NwyI
