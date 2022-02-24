MM 2.24: Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber earns American Athletic Inc. Award nomination

Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber is an American Athletic Inc. Award nominee, the program announced Wednesday. The award honors the most outstanding senior female gymnast.

Barber is in her fifth year with the Terps and at the end of the 2021 season earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. After posting a 38.675 all-around score in her most recent performance, Barber moved into the No. 2 all-time scorer spot.

Barber is one of 35 nominees on the list. The other nominees from the Big Ten are Penn State’s Alissa Bonsall and Lauren Bridgens, Illinois’ Rachel Borden, Rutgers’ Belle Huang, Minnesota’s Ona Loper, Ohio State’s Colby Miller, Nebraska’s Kynsee Roby and Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik.

The Terps are next set to face off against Penn State on the road Saturday.

In other news

Maryland baseball picked up its fourth consecutive win to start the season.

Listen to the latest episode of Collegiate Chaos.

Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Indiana on Friday for the second time this season.

Maryland baseball infielder Matt Shaw earned Big Ten Player of the Week.

Matt Shaw against Baylor: .539 BA, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, an OBP of 1.077, an OPS of 1.648, and 0 errors.



The best player in the Big Ten resides in College Park. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/ZPwxdzqoOX — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 23, 2022

Maryland softball shared some information about freshman Kamryn Davis.

Extra Extra



It's time for #NewbieNews! As we head through the season, get to know some of our new faces this year.



This week - @kamryn_26

: https://t.co/76UZjvPlT2 pic.twitter.com/xvM12DaBXd — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 23, 2022

Maryland women’s golf shared a recap from the ICON Invitational.

Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for its rematch against Indiana.

Off to Bloomington ✈️ pic.twitter.com/92y1iUxTzs — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 23, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse congratulated its alum on qualifying for World Championship rosters.

4️⃣ + 3️⃣ =



So proud of our 7️⃣ Terps named to World Championship rosters so far!



Coming this summer in Maryland



https://t.co/D0NKRjyprp pic.twitter.com/H7HfI329kW — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 23, 2022