MM 2.24: Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber earns American Athletic Inc. Award nomination

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland gymnastics senior Audrey Barber is an American Athletic Inc. Award nominee, the program announced Wednesday. The award honors the most outstanding senior female gymnast.

Barber is in her fifth year with the Terps and at the end of the 2021 season earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. After posting a 38.675 all-around score in her most recent performance, Barber moved into the No. 2 all-time scorer spot.

Barber is one of 35 nominees on the list. The other nominees from the Big Ten are Penn State’s Alissa Bonsall and Lauren Bridgens, Illinois’ Rachel Borden, Rutgers’ Belle Huang, Minnesota’s Ona Loper, Ohio State’s Colby Miller, Nebraska’s Kynsee Roby and Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik.

The Terps are next set to face off against Penn State on the road Saturday.

In other news

Maryland baseball picked up its fourth consecutive win to start the season.

Listen to the latest episode of Collegiate Chaos.

Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Indiana on Friday for the second time this season.

Maryland baseball infielder Matt Shaw earned Big Ten Player of the Week.

Maryland softball shared some information about freshman Kamryn Davis.

Maryland women’s golf shared a recap from the ICON Invitational.

Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for its rematch against Indiana.

Maryland women’s lacrosse congratulated its alum on qualifying for World Championship rosters.

