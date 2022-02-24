How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball has a chance to extend its win streak and avenge its loss to Indiana earlier this season when it travels to Bloomington, Indiana, for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
The Terps are coming off of wins against Nebraska and Penn State and are in 12th place in the Big Ten. However, a win could propel them to 10th place.
Indiana has not won a game since it beat Maryland in College Park on Jan. 29, losing five straight heading into Thursday’s contest.
Let’s take a quick look at the matchup
The numbers
Maryland: (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten)
Indiana: (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 7-6
How to watch and listen
Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. ET, Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: FS1: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Stephen Bardo (Analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams
Stream: Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
