How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Indiana

The Terps have just four games remaining in the regular season.

By Sam Oshtry
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland men’s basketball has a chance to extend its win streak and avenge its loss to Indiana earlier this season when it travels to Bloomington, Indiana, for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

The Terps are coming off of wins against Nebraska and Penn State and are in 12th place in the Big Ten. However, a win could propel them to 10th place.

Indiana has not won a game since it beat Maryland in College Park on Jan. 29, losing five straight heading into Thursday’s contest.

Let’s take a quick look at the matchup

The numbers

Maryland: (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten)

Indiana: (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 7-6

Odds: Indiana -6.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. ET, Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FS1: Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Stephen Bardo (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

