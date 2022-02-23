Collegiate Chaos, Ep. 3: March is near

Testudo Times has released episode three of its newest podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape. To listen to last week’s episode, click here.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson discuss the latest in the collegiate sports landscape. Today’s episode includes conversations about the Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Juwan Howard incident, the latest installment of the “Fraud or For Real?” segment and previews for tonight’s games.

On this episode

Looking ahead for Maryland men's and women’s basketball

Our takeaways on the Juwan Howard situation

Recapping the best of Tuesday night’s action

“Fraud or For Real?” featuring Houston, UCLA and Texas

Wednesday’s game to watch, including a Big Ten bubble showdown

