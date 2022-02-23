MM 2.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Shaylan Ahearn, Aurora Cordingley earn Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland women’s lacrosse had two players receive Big Ten weekly honors as midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and attacker Aurora Cordingley earned different recognitions for their performances this past week.

Ahearn, a junior and a Woodbine, Maryland, native, was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week after her stellar performance against No. 10 Virginia. Ahearn helped Maryland lead 19-15 in the draw circle. She especially had a brilliant effort in the third quarter, in which the Terps rattled off eight straight goals. Ahearn went 7-for-9 in draw controls in that quarter alone.

Ahearn is now top-10 in the nation in draw controls after two games.

Cordingley was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row after a four-goal, two-assist performance in the victory over No. 10 Virginia. Cordingley was very effective in the second half when she tallied all four of her goals. She has only played in two games as a Terp, yet she has collected Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after each effort.

Maryland is 2-0 to start the 2022 season after it took down No. 11 Virginia 17-13 last Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Terps will next face No. 7 Florida on Saturday afternoon at home.

In other news

Sam Oshtry shared his three takeaways from Maryland men's basketball’s win over Penn State.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese earned a spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.

Maryland gymnast Audrey Barber is the Terps’ second all-time scorer in program history.

The rise continues...✨



After this past weekend, @Audrey_Barb17 is now the No. 2 all-time scorer in program history, passing Gillian Cote ('02) and Abigail Adams ('11).



More : https://t.co/HhGUvXff1n pic.twitter.com/nx8Cy85imK — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 22, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse announced that it will have four regular season games that will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

JUST IN



Our @BigTenNetwork regular season schedule has been announced, click for times and designations ⤵️https://t.co/FRXoxqjknH — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 22, 2022

Maryland baseball announced its rise to the No. 22 spot in the nation after its three-game sweep over Baylor.

Maryland women’s golf shared its coverage of the ICON Invitational with live stats here.

⛳ Now on the Tee: Maryland at the ICON Invitational!



The Terps are in Houston for their second tourney of the spring season!



Live Scoring: https://t.co/4Qbh4CsLLG#OwnTheResponse x #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/W9UmyodD8H — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 21, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s Kyle Cochran and Jaron Smith have finished the dual season at their highest individual rankings of the 2021-22 campaign.

Both Kyle Cochran and Jaron Smith finish the dual season at their highest individual rankings of the season! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/kE4tczLgTp — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 22, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball is 13-1 at home as it prepares for its matchup with Indiana set for Friday.