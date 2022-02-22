MM 2.22: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese named to Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball’s forward/guard Angel Reese had another solid week and was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll, the program announced on Monday afternoon.

This is the sixth time that the sophomore has been placed on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll this season.

Reese spearheaded the Terps in their three games this week, collecting an average of 17.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. Maryland claimed two victories over top-25 opponents this past week as it took down then-No. 22 Iowa and then-No. 18 Ohio State, on the road and in the Xfinity Center, respectively. The only loss this week for Maryland came against No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the form of a 12-point defeat.

In the wins over the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes, Reese was nothing short of phenomenal. She added 25 points in the Iowa matchup and followed that up with 21 against Ohio State, combining for 16-made free throws on 21 attempts in those two matchups combined. Reese has five blocks and three steals over the last three games.

Maryland will have its final matchup of the regular season on Friday night, when No. 5 Indiana visits College Park. The Big Ten tournament is set to begin on March 2.

In other news

Ian Decker wrote his three takeaways from No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball's loss to No. 9 Michigan.

Colin McNamara shared his preview for Maryland baseball’s upcoming game against UMBC.

Dylan Spilko wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s win over to Penn State.

Maryland baseball moved from unranked to the No. 22 spot in the D1Baseball.com rankings after sweeping Baylor.

Dean. Ramsey. Savacool.



The starters combined for 21 innings, 17 K's, a 1.71 ERA, and 3 W's against Baylor. Absolute filth. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/erAEYK38ip — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 21, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball wished Steve Francis a happy birthday over Twitter.

Flew me to places I’d never been



Happy Birthday, Stevie Franchise! pic.twitter.com/NsPQdrm4mN — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 21, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse midfielder Shaylan Ahearn and defender Abby Bosco can both be found in the top-10 in Division I women’s lacrosse for draw controls.

Shay Ahearn Abby Bosco



BOTH top-10 in @NCAALAX in draw controls pic.twitter.com/PjEEWj4EWJ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 21, 2022

No. 1 Maryland lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas is the eighth Terp all-time to reach 100 assists. He did so during Maryland’s win over No. 9 Syracuse.

Welcome to the club Wiz



Logan Wisnauskas is just the eighth Terp to reach 100 career assists after hitting the milestone today at Syracuse. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/y3QjmJYLDE — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 20, 2022

Maryland women’s golf shared an update from the ICON Invitational in Houston.