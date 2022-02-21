 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Nittany Lions.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
After playing two games on the road, Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center and will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions for a 7 p.m. matchup on Monday.

The Terps are coming off a win against Nebraska as they look to collect back-to-back wins in the Big Ten for just the second time this season.

Penn State is on a two-game winning streak and is coming into College Park, Maryland, searching for its third straight win for the first time this year.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

