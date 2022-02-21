MM 2.21: Maryland women’s tennis extends win streak to six

Maryland women’s tennis defeated Brown on Sunday, 6-1. With the win, the Terps advanced to 8-1 with their only loss of the season happening on Jan. 29 against VCU.

The Terps won all but one matchup in the singles competition with sophomore Selma Cadar, graduate Marta Perez Mur, sophomore Minorka Miranda, freshman Kallista Liu and freshman Francesca Feodorov picking up wins.

For the doubles, Mur and junior Jojo Bach won 6-4 while Minorka and Feodorov picked up a 6-3 victory.

Maryland has now defeated Georgetown, Coppin State, George Washington, George Mason, St. John’s, Towson, William & Mary and Brown. The Terps have not tallied at least eight wins since the 2019-20 season. That year, Maryland did not hit that eight-win mark until the first week of March.

The Terps are next set to face Dartmouth on Saturday as they look to remain undefeated at home.

In other news

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse picked up its third consecutive win to start the season by defeating No. 9 Syracuse on Sunday.

Maryland baseball clinched the series sweep over Baylor this past weekend.

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball fell to No. 9 Michigan, 71-59.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 10 Virginia, 17-13.

Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Penn State Monday night.

The moment I knew...



we were a day away from Red Out (Maryland's Version). pic.twitter.com/tlVoPaZgh3 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 20, 2022

Maryland softball upset No. 17 Missouri.

‼️DOWN GO THE TIGERS‼️



Kam Davis comes home after a single from Taylor Liguori brings her in! pic.twitter.com/1aksZyJVSy — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 20, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared highlights from its win over Virginia.

Hannah Leubecker going to goal pic.twitter.com/pFz7mOqfqC — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 20, 2022

MAY had a DAY



Libby was on early yesterday with a four goal first quarter! pic.twitter.com/np5Tg5dOMg — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 19, 2022

Falling down, no problem@rorycord was INSANE in the second half tonight pic.twitter.com/VZ0gynxrDR — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 19, 2022

Maryland wrestling defeated American.

Maryland women’s golf is getting set for its second tournament of the spring.