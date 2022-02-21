 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 2.21: Maryland women’s tennis extends win streak to six

New, 1 comment

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland women’s tennis defeated Brown on Sunday, 6-1. With the win, the Terps advanced to 8-1 with their only loss of the season happening on Jan. 29 against VCU.

The Terps won all but one matchup in the singles competition with sophomore Selma Cadar, graduate Marta Perez Mur, sophomore Minorka Miranda, freshman Kallista Liu and freshman Francesca Feodorov picking up wins.

For the doubles, Mur and junior Jojo Bach won 6-4 while Minorka and Feodorov picked up a 6-3 victory.

Maryland has now defeated Georgetown, Coppin State, George Washington, George Mason, St. John’s, Towson, William & Mary and Brown. The Terps have not tallied at least eight wins since the 2019-20 season. That year, Maryland did not hit that eight-win mark until the first week of March.

The Terps are next set to face Dartmouth on Saturday as they look to remain undefeated at home.

In other news

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse picked up its third consecutive win to start the season by defeating No. 9 Syracuse on Sunday.

Maryland baseball clinched the series sweep over Baylor this past weekend.

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball fell to No. 9 Michigan, 71-59.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 10 Virginia, 17-13.

Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Penn State Monday night.

Maryland softball upset No. 17 Missouri.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared highlights from its win over Virginia.

Maryland wrestling defeated American.

Maryland women’s golf is getting set for its second tournament of the spring.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...