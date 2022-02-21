MM 2.21: Maryland women’s tennis extends win streak to six

Maryland women’s tennis defeated Brown on Sunday, 6-1. With the win, the Terps advanced to 8-1 with their only loss of the season happening on Jan. 29 against VCU.
The Terps won all but one matchup in the singles competition with sophomore Selma Cadar, graduate Marta Perez Mur, sophomore Minorka Miranda, freshman Kallista Liu and freshman Francesca Feodorov picking up wins.
For the doubles, Mur and junior Jojo Bach won 6-4 while Minorka and Feodorov picked up a 6-3 victory.
Maryland has now defeated Georgetown, Coppin State, George Washington, George Mason, St. John’s, Towson, William & Mary and Brown. The Terps have not tallied at least eight wins since the 2019-20 season. That year, Maryland did not hit that eight-win mark until the first week of March.
The Terps are next set to face Dartmouth on Saturday as they look to remain undefeated at home.
In other news
No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse picked up its third consecutive win to start the season by defeating No. 9 Syracuse on Sunday.
Maryland baseball clinched the series sweep over Baylor this past weekend.
No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball fell to No. 9 Michigan, 71-59.
No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 10 Virginia, 17-13.
Maryland men’s basketball is set to face Penn State Monday night.
The moment I knew...— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 20, 2022
we were a day away from Red Out (Maryland's Version). pic.twitter.com/tlVoPaZgh3
Maryland softball upset No. 17 Missouri.
Top-25 dub— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 20, 2022
: https://t.co/TfdnIeWdbD pic.twitter.com/oFCenTJdmK
‼️DOWN GO THE TIGERS‼️— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 20, 2022
Kam Davis comes home after a single from Taylor Liguori brings her in! pic.twitter.com/1aksZyJVSy
Maryland women’s lacrosse shared highlights from its win over Virginia.
Hannah Leubecker going to goal pic.twitter.com/pFz7mOqfqC— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 20, 2022
MAY had a DAY— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 19, 2022
Libby was on early yesterday with a four goal first quarter! pic.twitter.com/np5Tg5dOMg
Falling down, no problem@rorycord was INSANE in the second half tonight pic.twitter.com/VZ0gynxrDR— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 19, 2022
Maryland wrestling defeated American.
Dual Domination in The District ✅— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 20, 2022
: https://t.co/gt1J1KLRqP#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/AYjmdBk7YP
Maryland women’s golf is getting set for its second tournament of the spring.
Texas here we come... Maryland Looks To Make a Big Impact in Houston! ⛳️— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 20, 2022
Preview ➡️ https://t.co/jIINtwhFfK#OwnTheResponse x #GolfTerps
