How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State

Maryland men's basketball will face Penn State on Monday night in College Park as it looks to win its second straight game.

The Terps had five losses sandwiched in-between its last two wins that came against Rutgers on Jan. 25 and most recently Nebraska on Feb. 18. Maryland had a complete effort in the bout with the Cornhuskers, leading by two at halftime and then rattling off 48 second-half points to close out Nebraska on the road, 90-74.

Despite the win, Maryland still finds itself in the bottom-four of the Big Ten standings with just five games left, including the Penn State matchup.

Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Nittany Lions.

The numbers

Maryland: (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten)

Penn State: (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 14-13

Odds: Maryland -2.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Monday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN2 - Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams

Stream: Watch ESPN

